Exclusive: Alka Amin to feature in Rajshri Productions’ series for Sony LIV

Senior actor Alka Amin who has made a name for herself in Bollywood, TV and the OTT platforms, will be seen in Rajshri Productions’ upcoming web series titled Bada Naam Karenge. The series which will be a family drama is produced by Rajshri Productions for Sony LIV. The series is being directed by Palash Vaswani. It is helmed by Devaansh S. Barjatya.

We at IWMBuzz.com had written exclusively about actors Ritik Ghanshani, Saadhika Syal and Ayesha Kaduskar playing the main characters in the series. We also wrote about senior actors Kanwaljit Singh, Rajesh Jais, Anjana Sukhani, Chaitrali Gupte being part of the series. If you have missed reading our story, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Imlie fame Chaitrali Gupte to feature in Rajshri Productions’ Sony LIV series

We now hear of Alka Amin playing a crucial role in the drama series.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Sony LIV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Rajshri Productions’ last theatrical release was the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starter film Uunchai. It is an on-the-road film from Delhi to the foothills of Mount Everest, the base camp to be precise. The songs set the rhythm and pace of the film and are background songs that set the mood during the road trip. This is a first of a kind for Sooraj Barjatya. The weddings and rituals here are replaced by the protagonist senior citizens whose lives change with the car journey to find their calling at Mount Everest base camp. The warmth of Uunchai beats the harsh cold conditions of travel and herein, director Sooraj Barjatya with his magic wand, finds his Everest within. The film was a huge success at the box office. Recently, Director Sooraj Barjatya won the National Award for the Best Director for Uunchai.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.