Versatile actor Amit Sial who is known for his outstanding performances in noted web projects Inside Edge, Mirzapur, Hostages, Jamtara, Maharani, Kathmandu Connection etc, will play a key role in Nagesh Kukunoor’s upcoming web project. The web series ‘Trail of Assassin’, is based on former journalist Anirudhya Mitra’s book ‘Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin’. This web series helmed by Applause Entertainment will speak of the gut-wrenching story of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

This series will depict in detail the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, with a blow-by-blow account of how the CBI’s Special Investigation Team cracked the assassination plot, identified the assassins and chased the mastermind, to his final hideout.

As we know, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at a poll rally.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actor Saurabh Dubey playing a key role in the project.

We now hear of Amit Sial playing an integral part of the cast.

As per a reliable source, “Amit will play the role of one of the investigating officers handling this high-profile assassination case.”

