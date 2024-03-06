Exclusive: Barsha Chatterjee to feature in Amazon miniTV’s The Heartbreak Club

Actress Barsha Chatterjee who has been part of TV shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Udaan, Barrister Babu, Chidiya Ghar etc, will be seen in Amazon miniTV’s next. She was recently shooting for the series The Heartbreak Club, produced by Endemol. The series will be a roller-coaster youth series with the needed murder and suspense plot woven brilliantly into it. As per reports in the media, Anushka Sen the popular actress is playing the female lead in the series.

We now hear of Barsha Chatterjee being part of the upcoming series.

