Exclusive: Maska fame Prit Kamani to join Anushka Sen in Amazon miniTV series The Heartbreak Club

Young actor Prit Kamani who enthralled audiences with his portrayal in the web film Maska along with Manisha Koirala, is presently working on a web series. Prit who has featured in projects Half CA, Jersey, Middle Class Love etc, will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming web series titled The Heartbreak Club. This series is produced by Endemol and will stream on Amazon miniTV.

The series will be a roller-coaster youth series with the needed murder and suspense plot woven brilliantly into it. As per reports in the media, Anushka Sen the popular actress is playing the female lead in the series.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actor Ashish Kaul playing a fatherly role in the series.

We now hear of Prit being opposite Anushka in the project.

We buzzed Prit but did not hear from him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

