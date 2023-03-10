IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about Amazon’s free video entertainment service – miniTV’s upcoming web shows. We earlier reported about Amazon miniTV working on a project named Crime Aaj Kal.

The series is being produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. It is directed by Subbu. Now, we hear, talented actors Dadhi Pandey and Preeti Mehra will be part of the above-mentioned project. The Casting Director of the series is Sonu Singh Rajput.

Dadhi has earlier worked on projects like Dabangg, Ssshhhh… Koi Hai and The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati. Preeti was seen in State of Siege: 26/11, Hello Hum Lallann Bol Rahe Hain

