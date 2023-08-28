Exclusive: Dibyendu Bhattacharya roped in for Netflix's web series Flight Into Fear

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, the talented actor, who has entertained audiences in some successful series like Sacred Games, Selection Day, Criminal Justice, Thinkistan, Jamtara, has bagged a new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be part of Anubhav Sinha helmed series Flight Into Fear for Netflix. As per reports in media, the series has Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Patralekha, Pankaj Kapur playing key roles.

For those unaware, Indian Airlines Flight 814 was hijacked on December 24, 1999, when it was en route from Kathmandu, Nepal to Delhi. The airbus was hijacked by five masked gunmen shortly after it entered Indian airspace. The terrorists forced the flight to touch down at several locations such as Amritsar, Lahore, and Dubai before finally landing it in Kandahar, Afghanistan, which was then ruled by the radical regime of the Taliban. The hijackers released 27 of 176 passengers in Dubai but fatally stabbed one and wounded several others. The crisis lasted for seven days and ended on December 31 after India agreed to release three dreaded gangsters—Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, and Masood Azhar—who later planned and executed terrorist actions such as the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Daniel Pearl and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

As per reports in media, the Kandahar hijacking crisis brought India to its knees. It’s said to be a blot on Indian history that exposed the country’s vulnerable underbelly and questioned the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government that failed to handle the crisis.

We reached out to the actor and the spokesperson at Netflix, but did not hear from them.

