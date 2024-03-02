Exclusive: Dinesh Kaushik to feature in Director Priyadarshan’s docudrama on Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Renowned Director Priyadarshan is in demand!! He is presently working on a prized project, which will be a docudrama tracing the history of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The Malayalam film-maker plans to bring this docudrama as a five-episode series.

Renowned Director Priyadarshan is presently working on a prized project, which will be a docudrama tracing the history of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The Malayalam film-maker plans to bring this docudrama as a five-episode series.

We hear that the series, which has each episode spanning 45 minutes, is produced by the Ayodhya Temple Trust, with Doordarshan and News18 holding its rights. National Award-winning production designer Sabu Cyril and Tamil cinematographer Divakar Mani are also part of the project.

There are several interviews featuring personalities such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, AB Bajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LK Advani and historian KK Muhammed as part of the docudrama.

Veteran actor Dinesh Kaushik who was last seen in Teri Meri Doriyaann, will play an interesting role in the docudrama.

Dinesh is a veteran with vast experience in films and TV. Some of his noted works include films Sarfarosh, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Tere Naam etc.

We buzzed Dinesh but did not get through to him.

We buzzed Director Priyadarshan to know more about this series, but could not get through to him.

Director Priyadarshan is known for adapting Malayalam films into Hindi, from his own work as well as from other films. His most notable include Bollywood films include Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

