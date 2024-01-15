Exclusive: Director Priyadarshan to make a docudrama on Ayodhya Ram Temple, to stream on Netflix?

The growing trend of docudramas is picking up in the OTT space!! The success of the recent docudrama, Wedding.con on Amazon Prime Video, that of a real-life tale about women being betrayed in the pursuit of love, has made content makers think hard to come up with such staggering concepts, that could make for a visual treat as subjects for docudramas. We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that ace Director Priyadarshan is presently making a docudrama on the mighty Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

It is heard that the docudrama series planned will have a fact-based representation of real events, on what exactly happened with the Ram temple at Ayodhya and how it has been remade. We hear that the series will culminate with the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

A source also says, “The series will feature The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi’s interviews related to the Ram temple construction and much more.”

We hear that talks are on presently for this docudrama to get streamed on Netflix.

We buzzed Director Priyadarshan to know more about this series, but could not get through to him.

Our efforts to reach out to the spokesperson at Netflix remained futile.

He is known for adapting Malayalam films into Hindi, from his own work as well as from other films. His most notable include Bollywood films include Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

