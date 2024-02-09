Exclusive: Farrey fame Arshvir Wahi in an upcoming web series Guiltless

Young and talented actor Arshvir Wahi, who was part of MTV Roadies, Class and movie Farrey, is all set to entertain masses in a new project. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming web series named Guiltless which is produced by Aarvi Motion Pictures and directed by Amit Vikas Patel.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier reported about Vivan Bhathena, Gautam Ahuja, Dia Singh and Mohit Duseja being roped in for the above mentioned project. Vivan will be seen playing a cop in the series and the series is shot in Uttarakhand. The platform for which the series is being made is kept under wraps.

We buzzed Arshvir but could not get through to him.

We also buzzed director Amit Vikas Patel but did not get a comment on our query.

