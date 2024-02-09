The surprising twist to the character in Rabb Se Hai Dua makes it all the more interesting: Dheeraj Dhoopar on his entry in the Zee TV show

Popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar who enthralled his huge fanbase with his charismatic portrayal in the role of Karan Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, is happy to be back with Zee TV again. Loyal fans of Dheeraj can now see him as the lead of Rabb Se Hai Dua, the Prateek Sharma-helmed LSD Films banner show.

As we know, the show Rabb Se Hai Dua is headed for a generation leap post the complicated journey of Dua, Haider and Gazal. Actors Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma and Richa Rathore will bid adieu to the show soon.

The story will now be taken forward by the new generation actors, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor.

Dheeraj Dhoopar will play the role of Subhaan Siddiqui, the son of Kaynaat and Hafeez. He is the son of Haider’s sister Kaynaat and Dua’s brother, Hafeez.

Dheeraj looks forward to this new challenge that is set up so nicely before him. “I am thrilled to be back, and I think my fans wanted to see me on Zee TV again. I have an interesting role with a lot of different characteristics in Rabb Se Hai Dua. What makes the role more interesting is that there’s a surprising twist to the character. I am sure that the viewers will simply love the twist that is related to my character. I am overjoyed about this challenge in the character.”

Dheeraj spoke about his bond with the Producer saying, “Prateek Sharma is not just a good friend but also like a brother to me, and our bond is special. Being part of this show is fantastic.”

Dheeraj is ever grateful to the audience support that he has bagged, all through his career. “I am thankful to my fans for giving me this journey. I hope the audience will love this new character as much as they loved my previous one, Karan Luthra. Thank you so much for the love and support you are showing through tweets and messages. It means the world to me, knowing that love is coming in leaps for this new challenge that I have taken up.”

Dheeraj was last seen in the Star Bharat show Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu. He played the lead in Sherdil Shergill too.

All the best, Dheeraj!!