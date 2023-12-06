Exclusive: Gulfam Khan roped in for Angithee 3

Seasoned actress Gulfam Khan, who is seen in powerful characters in shows like Naamkarann, Laado 2, Bhagyalaxmi, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Aladdin, is all set to entertain masses in a new film. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Gulfam will be seen in Angithee 3 which is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi

Angithee 2 focused on the story of Kavya, a married woman, lives a dull life with her husband Rajeev in a small town of Jammu. Sick of the monotonous routine, she seeks happiness and excitement. This is when a young boy enters her life and makes her feel liberated. The movie featured Rishi Bhutani, Fezan Khan and Shafaq Naaz. Angithee 2 streamed on ShemarooMe.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusive reported about Rrahul Sudhir and Akshitaa Agnihotri being part of the project as a lead actor. Rrahul began his acting career in 2015. In 2016, he played a minor role in Amit Khanna’s webshow All about Section 377. Subsequently, he acted in various web shows such as Gehraiyaan, Maaya and Spotlight before landing a major role in the 2017 web series Twisted as inspector Aryan Mathur. Rrahul debuted on television in 2019 with Zee TV’s Rajaa Betaa as Dr. Vedant Tripathi but had to quit the show after months owing to his mother’s health. He portrayed Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 opposite Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha, that aired from 13 July 2020 to 13 March 2021 on Colors TV. Akshitaa is known for work in projects like C.I.D, Mosamain Kadal and Mawaali.

We buzzed Gulfam but did not get revert.

