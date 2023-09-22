Digital | News

Exclusive: Jitendra Rai roped in for Jio Studios’ Laal Batti

Jitendra Rai, the talented actor, who has entertained masses in projects liked The Test Case, The Final Call, Akira and Chhorii, has bagged ‘Laal Batti’, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha.

22 Sep,2023 14:02:53
Jitendra Rai, the talented actor, who has entertained the masses in projects like 83, Cuttputlli, and An Action Hero, has bagged a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Jitendra will be seen in Jio Studios’ upcoming series titled ‘Laal Batti’, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha.

The series will see Nana Patekar making his OTT debut. According to the reports, the series is set in the 1990s, in which Nana will be seen as a lawyer turned politician, and Sanjay Kapoor will be his close associate. We earlier exclusively reported about Sheen Dass, Tushar Pandey, Bhagwan Tiwari, Saurabh Goyal, Neeraj Kabi being roped in for the project.

Jio Studios has unveiled a huge slate of films and streaming shows at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The film lineup includes Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan); Shahid Kapoor vehicle Bloody Daddy, and Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan. Bhul Chuk Maaf, Untitled, Stree 2, Section 84, Hisaab Barabar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, BlackOut, Mumbaikar, The Storyteller, Dhoom Dhaam, Empire are other high-profiler titles with major Indian talent attached.

On the web series side is Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon, Ashutosh Rana); Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela); Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul); Bajao (Rapper Raftaar); The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi), Doctors (Sharad Kelkar); and A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh, Angad Bedi).
We buzzed the actor and spokesperson at Jio Studios but did not get revert till we filed the story.
Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

