Digital | News

Kusha Kapila, who has entertained masses in projects like Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Sukhee and Thank You for Coming, will be seen in Amazon miniTV’s upcoming web series ‘Dehati Ladke’.

Social media sensation, Kusha Kapila, who has entertained masses in projects like Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Sukhee and Thank You for Coming, has bagged a new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in Amazon miniTV’s upcoming web series ‘Dehati Ladke’.

As per a credible source, Kusha shot for the series in Lucknow along with cast and crew. The actress is said to be playing the role of a teacher.

We buzzed Kusha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV series, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Amazon miniTV is a free video streaming service available on Amazon’s shopping app and on Fire TV, provides high quality entertainment, which you can watch anytime, anywhere. Amazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech. These include popular titles like Hunter, The Haunting, Physics Wallah, Rafta Rafta, Case Toh Banta Hai, Sixer, Gray, Ishq Express, Udan Patolas, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Crushed, Gupt Gyaan, Uljhe Hue, Clean, Sorry Bhaisaab, Adulting, Shimmy, Transistor, Tech with Rajiv Makhni among others.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.