Exclusive: Malayalam actor Nishan Nanaiah bags Nagesh Kukunoor's series Trail of Assassin

Nishan Nanaiah, who is known for his work in movie like Ritu, Apoorvaragam, Note Out, Ithu Nammude Katha, Ee Adutha Kalathu, Annum Innum Ennum, will be seen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s upcoming web series ‘Trail of Assassin’

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Oct,2023 11:49:34
Nishan Nanaiah, who has predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, and is known for his work in movies like Ritu, Apoorvaragam, Note Out, Ithu Nammude Katha, Ee Adutha Kalathu, Annum Innum Ennum, has bagged a new web series.

As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s upcoming web series ‘Trail of Assassin’, which is based on former journalist Anirudhya Mitra’s book ‘Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin’. This web series helmed by Applause Entertainment will speak of the gut-wrenching story of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

This series will depict in detail the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, with a blow-by-blow account of how the CBI’s Special Investigation Team cracked the assassination plot, identified the assassins and chased the mastermind, to his final hideout. As we know, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at a poll rally.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Saurabh Dubey and Amit Sial playing key roles in the project.

We buzzed Nishan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get revert till we filed the story.

