Exclusive: Manila Pradhan bags Jio Studios’ Laal Batti

Manila Pradhan, who was the winner of MTV Supermodel Of The Year, and also seen in City Of Dreams Season 3, has bagged Jio Studios’ upcoming series titled ‘Laal Batti’, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Sep,2023 17:21:59
Young actress Manila Pradhan, who was the winner of MTV Supermodel Of The Year, and also seen in City Of Dreams Season 3, has bagged a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Jitendra will be seen in Jio Studios’ upcoming series titled ‘Laal Batti’, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha.

The series will see Nana Patekar making his OTT debut. According to the reports, the series is set in the 1990s, in which Nana will be seen as a lawyer turned politician, and Sanjay Kapoor will be his close associate. We earlier exclusively reported about Sheen Dass, Tushar Pandey, Bhagwan Tiwari, Saurabh Goyal, Neeraj Kabi being roped in for the project.

Jio Studios has unveiled a huge slate of films and streaming shows at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The film lineup includes Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan); Shahid Kapoor vehicle Bloody Daddy, and Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan. Bhul Chuk Maaf, Untitled, Stree 2, Section 84, Hisaab Barabar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, BlackOut, Mumbaikar, The Storyteller, Dhoom Dhaam, Empire are other high-profiler titles with major Indian talent attached.

On the web series side is Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon, Ashutosh Rana); Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela); Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul); Bajao (Rapper Raftaar); The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi), Doctors (Sharad Kelkar); and A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh, Angad Bedi).

We buzzed the actress and spokesperson at Jio Studios but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Manisha Suthar

Manisha Suthar

