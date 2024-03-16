Exclusive: Manoj Joshi to feature in Priyadarshan’s docudrama on Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Senior actor Manoj Joshi who has been part of enormous work in Bollywood and television, will be seen playing an interesting role in the Priyadarshan docudrama on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The ace Malayalam Director Priyadarshan plans to come up with this docudrama with a five-episode series.

We hear that the series, which has each episode spanning 45 minutes, is produced by the Ayodhya Temple Trust, with Doordarshan and News18 holding its rights. National Award-winning production designer Sabu Cyril and Tamil cinematographer Divakar Mani are also part of the project.

There are several interviews featuring personalities such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, AB Bajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LK Advani and historian KK Muhammed as part of the docudrama.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about actors Dinesh Kaushik, Suchitra Pillai being part of the cast of the series in its fictional part. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Suchitra Pillai to feature in Priyadarshan’s docudrama on Ayodhya Ram Mandir

We now hear of Manoj Joshi playing a vital role in the docudrama.

We buzzed Manoj, but did not get through to him.

We buzzed Director Priyadarshan to know more about this series, but could not get through to him.

Director Priyadarshan is known for adapting Malayalam films into Hindi, from his own work as well as from other films. His most notable include Bollywood films include Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

