Exclusive: Suchitra Pillai to feature in Priyadarshan’s docudrama on Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Actress Suchitra Pillai who was last seen in the web series Rana Naidu, will play a part in Director Priyadarshan’s docudrama tracing the history of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The Malayalam film-maker plans to bring this docudrama as a five-episode series.

We hear that the series, which has each episode spanning 45 minutes, is produced by the Ayodhya Temple Trust, with Doordarshan and News18 holding its rights. National Award-winning production designer Sabu Cyril and Tamil cinematographer Divakar Mani are also part of the project.

There are several interviews featuring personalities such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, AB Bajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LK Advani and historian KK Muhammed as part of the docudrama.

We now hear of Suchitra Pillai being part of the fictional cast brought on board the project.

We at IWMBuzz.com had written earlier about senior actor Dinesh Kaushik being part of the series’ cast.

We buzzed Suchitra but did not get through to her.

We buzzed Director Priyadarshan to know more about this series, but could not get through to him.

Director Priyadarshan is known for adapting Malayalam films into Hindi, from his own work as well as from other films. His most notable include Bollywood films include Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

