Amazon miniTV unveils the spellbinding teaser of their latest romance thriller Love Adhura featuring Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, adds yet another feather to its hat as it announced its latest romance thriller, Love Adhura with a riveting teaser. The gripping teaser excites fans as it showcases Karan and Erica in never-seen-before avatars. The short and snappy teaser builds intrigue via stunning visuals, leaving the viewers in awe of this deadly cat-and-mouse game.

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala from Ding Infinity, the show encapsulates passionate romance laced with nail-biting thriller that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Packed with fatal attraction, mystery, and a high-octane chase, Love Adhura will feature Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes as Sumit and Nandita. What begins as an unlikely encounter between these two strangers quickly evolves into a complex web of love and betrayal and only time will tell who wins.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV, shared, “Love Adhura is a modern-day drama set in scenic locale of Munnar shrouded in mystery. An enticing narrative, featuring heartthrobs Karan and Erica, with their sizzling chemistry and spice of intrigue promises to take the viewers on a thrilling journey. Viewers across India will be hooked to this show for free and I am excited to see their reaction!”

Talking about the series, Karan Kundrra expressed his thoughts and said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this riveting romance thriller Love Adhura on Amazon miniTV. My portrayal of Sumit is different from the characters that I have played previously. The narrative of this series is the perfect amalgamation of modern-day romance with a compelling tease of thriller. I hope the viewers will enjoy watching the series as much as we enjoyed working to create it.”

Sharing her excitement, Erica Fernandes expressed, “Portraying Nandita was truly a remarkable experience for me, as it presented a unique challenge unlike any other character I’ve tackled before. Delving into the layers of Nandita required dedicated time and effort, which I eagerly invested before stepping onto set. I meticulously crafted notes on how to breathe life into this multi-dimensional character, ensuring a portrayal that diverged from my previous roles yet remained authentic. Juggling the intricacies of Nandita’s journey amidst parallel storylines was both exhilarating and fulfilling. Walking in her shoes felt like an unforgettable adventure, blending excitement with genuine passion for my craft. Despite the stark contrast in her persona as a con artist, I can’t say I fully resonate with Nandita’s mindset. Yet, deep down, there’s a glimmer of that lovely girl buried within her, adding another layer of complexity to this compelling role.”

The series will stream exclusively for free on Amazon miniTV. You can watch it on the Amazon shopping app, Fire TV, Smart TVs or download the Amazon miniTV app on Playstore.