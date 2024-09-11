Exclusive: Shabnam Vadhera to feature in Victor Tango’s web series Fissaddi for Amazon miniTV

Actress Shabnam Vadhera who has been part of projects Maska, Ajeeb Daastaans, Kaagaz 2, Phillauri etc, will be seen in the upcoming web series titled Fissaddi for Amazon miniTV. The youth-based project is produced by Vaibhav Modi’s Victor Tango Productions. The series will be for Amazon miniTV. The series has young actors Bhuvan Arora and Poojan Chhabra in the main roles. It will be a youth-based theme hovering around the college campus and on the main theme of brotherhood.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about actors Gopal Dutt, Molkki fame actress Priyal Mahajan, Shailaja Chaturvedi, Rajesh Jais being roped in to play crucial roles. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Shabnam featuring in the series in a pivotal role.

