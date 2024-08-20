Exclusive: Rajesh Jais to feature in Victor Tango’s Amazon miniTV series Fissaddi

Actor Rajesh Jais who has given us some wonderful contributions as a performer in Bollywood and OTT projects like Marjaavaan, Indoo Ki Jawani, Chhorii, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Panchayat, Paatal Lok, Inside Edge, Scam 1992, Rana Naidu etc, will be seen in the upcoming youth-based project titled Fissaddi, produced by Vaibhav Modi’s Victor Tango Productions. The series will be for Amazon miniTV. The series has young actors Bhuvan Arora and Poojan Chhabra in the main roles. It will be a youth-based theme hovering around the college campus and on the main theme of brotherhood.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about actors Gopal Dutt, Molkki fame actress Priyal Mahajan and Shailaja Chaturvedi being roped in to play crucial roles. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Molkki fame Priyal Mahajan to feature in Victor Tango’s web series Fissaddi for Amazon miniTV

We now hear of Rajesh Jais featuring in the series in a pivotal role.

We buzzed Rajesh but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Vaibhav Modi and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

