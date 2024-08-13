Exclusive: Shailaja Chaturvedi to feature in Victor Tango’s web series for Amazon miniTV, Fissaddi

Actress Shailaja Chaturvedi who has featured in projects Madha, Talaaq Talaaq Talaaq and Major will be seen in the upcoming web series titled Fissaddi. The series which is produced by Vaibhav Modi’s Victor Tango Productions, will focus on the brotherhood theme. It has Bhuvan Arora and Poojan Chhabra in the main roles. The series will launch on Amazon miniTV.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about Molkki fame Priyal Mahajan and senior actor Gopal Dutt playing vital roles in the series. If you have missed reading it you can check it here.

We now hear of Shailaja playing a vital role in the series.

