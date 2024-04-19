Exclusive: Mona Vasu to make a comeback with Sunshine Productions’ web series Knock Knock for Amazon miniTV

Versatile actress Mona Vasu will be seen making a big-bang comeback to acting with an OTT project. Mona who is even today remembered for her titular lead role in the television project Miilee, has been locked in to play a crucial role in an upcoming Amazon miniTV series project. Titled Knock Knock, the series is produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions. The production house recently launched the successful third season of Yeh Meri Family, on Amazon miniTV.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about Kush Jotwani who is presently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Dil Dosti Dilemma, and Aadhya Anand of Crushed fame playing the leads. If you have missed reading this story, you can take a minute to check it out here.

Exclusive: Kush Jotwani and Aadhya Anand to play leads in Sunshine Productions’ web series for Amazon miniTV

Now, we hear of Mona Vasu playing a crucial role in the series. Knock Knock will be a college-based youth concept with romance and thrill in it. The series is presently being shot in the hilly locales.

Coming to Mona, she was last seen on television in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Miilee, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Parichay, Yudh happen to be her noteworthy projects.

We buzzed Mona but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get through to them till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.