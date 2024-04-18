Exclusive: Kush Jotwani and Aadhya Anand to play leads in Sunshine Productions’ web series for Amazon miniTV

Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions awaits the release of the web series predominantly shot in Delhi, Jamna Paar on Amazon miniTV. Now, the production has started work on yet another engaging concept for the OTT platform, this too, for Amazon miniTV. Titled Knock Knock, the series will be a youth-based concept with elements of a love story and thrill in its story plot. It will be a college-based story plot, which will be shot on a hill ambience.

Sunshine Productions has had a great run on the OTT space, with the launch of the third season of Yeh Meri Family, in collaboration with TVF. Yeh Meri Family 3 starring Rajesh Kumar, Juhi Parmar and others, has been received with a great response.

Moving to Knock Knock, we at IWMBuzz.com have heard that the series will have Kush Jotwani, who has recently been seen making his acting debut in the Amazon Prime Video series Dil Dosti Dilemma. Joining him will be Aadhya Anand, who made her OTT debut with Bombay Begums. She has been part of the cast of the series Crushed too.

As per a reliable source, “Kush Jotwani and Aadhya Anand will play the leads in the series.”

