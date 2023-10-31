Digital | News

Exclusive: Monika Panwar to be a part of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series

Monika Panwar, was part of projects including Super 30, Class of '83 and Choona, is all set to entertain audiences in Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Oct,2023 16:43:25
Auto Draft 865807

Monika Panwar, who was part of projects including Super 30, Class of ’83 and Choona, is all set to entertain audiences in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt about the actress being part of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

The above-mentioned project is being directed by Surya Balakrishnan and is produced by Matchbox Shots which is helmed by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray. Matchbox Shots have earlier produced projects namely Scoop, Monika O My Darling, and Trishankhu.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Riya Shukla, Abhishek Chauhan, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shukla being part of the series.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, Monika credits her training at the National School of Drama for preparing her for the industry, and says taking the theatre route saved her from negative experiences. She also believes that getting strong roles early in her career is important for a secure future. She said, “When your focus is clear, and you vividly know where you are headed, then chances of being duped or facing some distasteful instances surely get reduced. Also, as a girl coming from a different world, my training at the National School of Drama prepared me for what lay ahead. Also, I would like to thank my stars that I decided to take up acting as a career when the sun of OTT was about to rise and shine big.”

We contacted Monika but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Monika Panwar attributes success to National School of Drama training 843887
Super 30 Monika Panwar attributes success to National School of Drama training

Latest Stories

Nupur Sanon stuns in floral intricately designed pink Anarkali dress, see photos 865772
Nupur Sanon stuns in floral intricately designed pink Anarkali dress, see photos
Fateh BTS: Sonu Sood poses with a gorgeous falcon bird, pictures viral 865764
Fateh BTS: Sonu Sood poses with a gorgeous falcon bird, pictures viral
Ahead of Tiger 3 release this Diwali, lookalikes of Salman Khan spotted at many places wearing the iconic chequered scarves 865910
Ahead of Tiger 3 release this Diwali, lookalikes of Salman Khan spotted at many places wearing the iconic chequered scarves
Vipul Amrutlal Shah again donates 50 lakh to rehabilitation Ashram of victims of Jihad 865908
Vipul Amrutlal Shah again donates 50 lakh to rehabilitation Ashram of victims of Jihad
Uorfi Javed faces rape and death threats after recreating Rajpal Yadav's Chota Pandit look 865865
Uorfi Javed faces rape and death threats after recreating Rajpal Yadav’s Chota Pandit look
If you still don’t know who Anushka Sen, the girl with 50Million+ digital footprint on social media is, you are definitely missing OUT! 865904
If you still don’t know who Anushka Sen, the girl with 50Million+ digital footprint on social media is, you are definitely missing OUT!
Read Latest News