Exclusive: Monika Panwar to be a part of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series

Monika Panwar, who was part of projects including Super 30, Class of ’83 and Choona, is all set to entertain audiences in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt about the actress being part of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

The above-mentioned project is being directed by Surya Balakrishnan and is produced by Matchbox Shots which is helmed by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray. Matchbox Shots have earlier produced projects namely Scoop, Monika O My Darling, and Trishankhu.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Riya Shukla, Abhishek Chauhan, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shukla being part of the series.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, Monika credits her training at the National School of Drama for preparing her for the industry, and says taking the theatre route saved her from negative experiences. She also believes that getting strong roles early in her career is important for a secure future. She said, “When your focus is clear, and you vividly know where you are headed, then chances of being duped or facing some distasteful instances surely get reduced. Also, as a girl coming from a different world, my training at the National School of Drama prepared me for what lay ahead. Also, I would like to thank my stars that I decided to take up acting as a career when the sun of OTT was about to rise and shine big.”

We contacted Monika but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.