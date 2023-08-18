ADVERTISEMENT
Theater | Celebrities

Super 30 Monika Panwar attributes success to National School of Drama training

Monika Panwar, who was seen in Super 30 and Love Aaj Kal 2, credits her training at the National School of Drama for preparing her for the industry.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Aug,2023 17:02:34
Monika Panwar attributes success to National School of Drama training 843887

Monika Panwar, the talented actress, who was seen in Super 30 and Love Aaj Kal 2, credits her training at the National School of Drama for preparing her for the industry. The diva spoke to Hindustan Times, she was quoted saying, “When your focus is clear, and you vividly know where you are headed, then chances of being duped or facing some distasteful instances surely get reduced. Also, as a girl coming from a different world, my training at the National School of Drama prepared me for what lay ahead. Also, I would like to thank my stars that I decided to take up acting as a career when the sun of OTT was about to rise and shine big.”

When asked about her past project Jamtara, she revealed, “This role in Jamtara worked in my favour from day one. This character was exceptionally difficult and different from what I had done earlier. The way the show presented my character was what any actor would want to do at any point in their career. Getting such strong roles initially in my career helped me a lot. The show turned the game for me, and nowhere did I have an idea that playing lead matters so much in the industry. It is counted and paves the way for a much secure future.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Amitabh Bachchan Appreciates Abhishek Bachchan's Performance In R Balki's Ghoomer In This Way; Read 843886
Amitabh Bachchan Appreciates Abhishek Bachchan’s Performance In R Balki’s Ghoomer In This Way; Read
Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous In Her Look For Her Punjabi Film Chal Bhajj Chaliye 843883
Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous In Her Look For Her Punjabi Film Chal Bhajj Chaliye
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life? 843877
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life?
Explained: Is Yami Gautam a lucky mascot or exceptionally intuitive with her scripts? 843876
Explained: Is Yami Gautam a lucky mascot or exceptionally intuitive with her scripts?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family learns about Roshni being Shiv’s ex-girlfriend 843871
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family learns about Roshni being Shiv’s ex-girlfriend
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba's big promise to Angad 843863
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba’s big promise to Angad
Read Latest News