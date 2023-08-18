Super 30 Monika Panwar attributes success to National School of Drama training

Monika Panwar, the talented actress, who was seen in Super 30 and Love Aaj Kal 2, credits her training at the National School of Drama for preparing her for the industry. The diva spoke to Hindustan Times, she was quoted saying, “When your focus is clear, and you vividly know where you are headed, then chances of being duped or facing some distasteful instances surely get reduced. Also, as a girl coming from a different world, my training at the National School of Drama prepared me for what lay ahead. Also, I would like to thank my stars that I decided to take up acting as a career when the sun of OTT was about to rise and shine big.”

When asked about her past project Jamtara, she revealed, “This role in Jamtara worked in my favour from day one. This character was exceptionally difficult and different from what I had done earlier. The way the show presented my character was what any actor would want to do at any point in their career. Getting such strong roles initially in my career helped me a lot. The show turned the game for me, and nowhere did I have an idea that playing lead matters so much in the industry. It is counted and paves the way for a much secure future.”