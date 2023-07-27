Exclusive: My Name is Khan fame Arjan Singh Aujla bags Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf

Dashing actor Arjan Singh Aujla, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s onscreen son in My Name is Khan, has bagged a new web show. IWMBuzz has exclusively learnt that the actor will be a part of Amazon miniTV’s upcoming web series Slum Golf.

Temple Bells Films is producing the upcoming series, helmed by Prathyusha J. It is directed by Sujay Dahake, who is known for his work as director and editor for the film Shala, which was awarded the Silver Lotus Award for Best Marathi Feature Film at the 59th National Film Awards.

We at IWMBuzz exclusively reported about Sharad Kelkar, Sumeet Sachdev and Mayur More being part of the project.

