Digital | News

Exclusive: My Name is Khan fame Arjan Singh Aujla bags Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf

Arjan Singh Aujla, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s onscreen son in My Name is Khan, will be a part of Amazon miniTV’s upcoming web series Slum Golf.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Jul,2023 13:05:55
Dashing actor Arjan Singh Aujla, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s onscreen son in My Name is Khan, has bagged a new web show. IWMBuzz has exclusively learnt that the actor will be a part of Amazon miniTV’s upcoming web series Slum Golf.

Temple Bells Films is producing the upcoming series, helmed by Prathyusha J. It is directed by Sujay Dahake, who is known for his work as director and editor for the film Shala, which was awarded the Silver Lotus Award for Best Marathi Feature Film at the 59th National Film Awards.

We at IWMBuzz exclusively reported about Sharad Kelkar, Sumeet Sachdev and Mayur More being part of the project.

We buzzed Arjan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV series, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Amazon miniTV is a free video streaming service available on Amazon’s shopping app and on Fire TV, provides high quality entertainment, which you can watch anytime, anywhere. Amazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech. These include popular titles like Hunter, The Haunting, Physics Wallah, Rafta Rafta, Case Toh Banta Hai, Sixer, Gray, Ishq Express, Udan Patolas, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Crushed, Gupt Gyaan, Uljhe Hue, Clean, Sorry Bhaisaab, Adulting, Shimmy, Transistor, Tech with Rajiv Makhni among others.

