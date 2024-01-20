Exclusive: Priyanshu Chatterjee in Chandan Roy Sanyal and Nidhi Singh starrer The Playback Singer

Priyanshu Chatterjee, who is recognized for his work in projects like Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai, Dil Ka Rishta, Pinjar, Bhootnath, Hate Story 3, Baadshaho, Shikara and 12th Fail, is all set to entertain his fans in a new project. As per a credible source, Priyanshu will be part of a new series named The Playback Singer produced by Lonestar Films & Chandan Roy Sanyal Motion Picture Company.

As per reports in media, Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has wowed the audiences with his acting chops, will be seen essaying one of the lead roles. Anupriya Goenka of Padmaavat, Criminal Justice and Aashram fame and Nidhi Singh of Permanent Roommates, Mismatched, Apharan fame joins Chandan as a part of the lead cast.

Set in Patna, The Playback Singer is a musical period romance which will see the journey of three characters and their struggles. The film is a nostalgic and innovative tale about a girl and her melodious world that drives her aspiration, the man she loves, the friends she makes for life, the songs that make her an icon and the twists of fate that eventually defines her life.

We earlier reported about Kubbra Sait being part of the series. However, now we have been informed that she was earlier part of the original cast. Later, things didn’t work out and hence she opted out of the project. Kubbra also denied being part of the series.

Lonestar Films is a US based production house which has recently forayed in India. Headed by Pankaj Mamtora who is based in the US, Devansh Patel leads the Indian arm as the Chief Creative Officer.

We buzzed Priyanshu but did not get any revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.