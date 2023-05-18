ADVERTISEMENT
Rajesh Sharma, who has entertained masses in movies like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, The Dirty Picture, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, will be seen in Jio Studios and Banijay Asia’s upcoming web series Union: The Making of India.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 May,2023 14:28:35
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma bags Union: The Making of India

Talented actor Rajesh Sharma, who has entertained masses in movies like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, The Dirty Picture, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Special 26, B.A. Pass, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and India’s Most Wanted, has bagged a new web series.

IWMBuzz has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Jio Studios and Banijay Asia’s upcoming web series Union: The Making of India. Abhijeet Deshpande directs the series. It depicts the post-Independence era in India. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actors Vrajesh Hirjee, Kay Kay Menon, K. C. Shankar, Neeraj Kabi and Ashish Kaul being part of the project.

Jio Studios has unveiled a huge slate of films and streaming shows at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The film lineup includes Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan); Shahid Kapoor vehicle Bloody Daddy, and Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan. Bhul Chuk Maaf, Untitled, Stree 2 , Section 84, Hisaab Barabar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, BlackOut, Mumbaikar, The Storyteller , Dhoom Dhaam, Empire are other high-profiler titles with major Indian talent attached.

On the web series side is Laal Batti, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha starring Nana Patekar; Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon, Ashutosh Rana); Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela); Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul); Bajao (Rapper Raftaar); The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi), Doctors (Sharad Kelkar); and A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh, Angad Bedi).

We buzzed the actor and spokesperson at Jio Studios but did not get revert till we filed the story.

