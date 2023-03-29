Talented actor Rajpal Yadav, who has worked in some path-breaking movies such as Hungama, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, has bagged a new web-film.

As per a credible source, Rajpal will be seen in an upcoming web film which is directed by Anup Thapa. The web film is being produced by Shiv Yadav & 2 Idiot Films. As per the source, it is said to be a sitcom and Rashami Desai will play the lead role.

We reached out to Rajpal but did not get revert.

