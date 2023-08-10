ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Rheaa Sachdeva roped in for Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever

Rheaa Sachdeva to be a part of web series Forever. The series is being directed by Rrahul Mevawala, the illustrious director who has also directed TV shows like Gupta Brothers, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sahib Biwi aur Boss, etc. The banner producing the series is Adiveer Productions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Aug,2023 18:20:54
We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier written exclusively about actor Tanuj Virwani, Deepshikha Nagpal, Gaurav Sharma, Deepak Chadha, Jeevansh Chadha and Vindu Dara Singh being part of the series. Now, we hear popular actress Rheaa Sachdeva has been roped in for the above-mentioned project.

We reached out to the actress but did not get a revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

