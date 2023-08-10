Exclusive: Rheaa Sachdeva roped in for Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever

IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about the upcoming web series Forever. The romantic thriller is based on a popular novel and was produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah. The series is being directed by Rrahul Mevawala, the illustrious director who has also directed TV shows like Gupta Brothers, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sahib Biwi aur Boss, etc. The banner producing the series is Adiveer Productions.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier written exclusively about actor Tanuj Virwani, Deepshikha Nagpal, Gaurav Sharma, Deepak Chadha, Jeevansh Chadha and Vindu Dara Singh being part of the series. Now, we hear popular actress Rheaa Sachdeva has been roped in for the above-mentioned project.

We reached out to the actress but did not get a revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Riddhi Kumar to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi’s web series for Amazon miniTV

Also Read: StarPlus Brings A New Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Produced By Rajan Shahi For Its Audience A Story Asking If Age Is A Barrier In Love And Life?

Also Read: “I feel for the first time I am validated as an artiste” …Karan Johar , Basking In The Success Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Speaks On His State Of Mind as the World Showers Love On His Labour Of Love