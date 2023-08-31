Digital | News

Young and talented actress Saamya Jainn, who is known for her project And Me?, is all set to be seen in an upcoming web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the diva will be a part of Amazon miniTV’s web show ‘Dehati Ladke’. The actress is shooting for the show along with the cast.

As earlier exclusively reported by us, Kusha Kapila will play the lead and she will be seen in the role of a teacher.

