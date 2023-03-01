Talented and young actor Sangram Salvi who is famous for his work in the Marathi TV and film industry, is all set to entertain his fans in a new movie. As per a credible source, Sangram, who has worked in several TV shows, including Aai Mazi Kalubai, Gulmohar, Sur Rahude, Saraswati, Kulaswamini, and many more, will be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s movie Ae Watan Mere Watan.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

Ae Watan Mere Watan, follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. The film is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942 and tells the story of the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of India.

We reached out to Sangram, and the spokesperson at Amazon Prime Video but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.