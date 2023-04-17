IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively updating audiences about the upcoming web series Taali. Helmed by Marathi director Ravi Jadhav, Taali is the biopic of transwoman Gauri Sawant. Sushmita Sen will be seen depicting her life in this movie.

For the uninitiated, transgender rights campaigner Gauri Sawant is from Mumbai, India. She is the founder and director of Sakhi Char Chowghi, an organization that supports transgender and HIV/AIDS patients. She was portrayed in a Vicks commercial. She was appointed the Maharashtra Election Commission’s goodwill ambassador.

We recently reported about Samar Jagtap, Suvrat Joshi, and Hemangi Kavi being roped in for the above-mentioned project.

We have exclusive information that actress Sheetal Kale, who has been part of projects like Ek Ke Upar Do, Mirzapur, and Atal Faisla, has been roped in for the series.

