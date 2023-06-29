Exclusive: Supriya Karnik bags Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala

Supriya Karnik, the renowned actress, known for her exceptional work in Bollywood movies, namely Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Welcome, Machine and Ssshhhh… Koi Hai, has bagged a new series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress has been roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming web series.

As per the credible source, the series which is in the making is titled as Ghotala. The team is currently shooting for the projects.

We have earlier reported about another Disney+ Hotstar series Revenge. The series, Revenge is an Indian Remake of American series Revenge. The series is produced by Taher Shabbir and Ashutosh Shah’s banner RAT Films. Reportedly, Raveena Tandon will be seen playing the female protagonist. We earlier exclusively reported about Varun Sood, Waluscha De Sousa, Amy Aela, Ahmed Masi Wali, Namrata Sheth, Piyush Khati and Viraf Patell being part of the series cast.

