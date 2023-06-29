Big News: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Karan Johar & Mani Ratnam get invites to become Academy members

The Academy is undoubtedly one of the most wonderful and prestigious places to be a part of and well, every individual from the entertainment fraternity dreams to be a part of that. As far as this year is concerned, the Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts announced their fresh list of 398 new members joining them this year. Among International names like Taylor Swift and Ke Huy Qwan, we also have some special Indian names who made it to the list. Some of the names we are talking about here are Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, directors Mani Ratnam and Chaitanya Tamhane, music directors MM Keeravani and Chandrabose, casting director KK Senthil Kumarand documentary maker Shaunak Sen. Also on the list are Bela Bajaria (executive, Netflix), Rafiq Bhatia (music, Everything Everywhere All At Once), Andrij Parekh (cinematographer, The Zookeeper’s Wife), Shivani Pandya Malhotra (executive, Red Sea Film), Shivani Rawat (executive, ShivHans Pictures), Girish Balakrishnan (production and technology), Kranti Sarma (production and technology), Haresh Hingorani (visual effects, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero), P.C. Sanath (visual effects, 5 Rupees, Baahubali: The Beginning).

For the unversed, the Academy now has more than 10k members. Of the 2023 class, the academy said 40 percent identify as women, 34 percent belong to underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, and 52 percent are from 50 countries and territories outside the United States.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

Well, what’s your take on this folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com