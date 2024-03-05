Exclusive: The Freelancer fame Emily R. Acland in Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2?

Talented actress Emily R. Acland, who is known for Liger, The Freelancer, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, has bagged a new series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the diva will be seen in Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2 directed by Sidharth Sengupta.

The series starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh in lead roles was a treat for all thriller lovers. The first part of the show left us on the edge and we now want answers about what happens to Purva, Vikrant and Shikha. The show became immensely popular and continues to be one of the top 10’s on the streaming platform.

The story was about Vikrant a small-town boy who aspires to settle down with a simple job and marry the love of his life, Shikha. But his dreams are about to be dashed when he becomes the object of Purva’s desire, the daughter of a politician who will go to any length to get him. Will Vikrant be able to free himself from Purva’s clutches and reclaim his true love?

Earlier we exclusively reported about Gurmeet Choudhary being roped in for season 2.

We reached out to the actress and the spokesperson at Netflix, but did not hear from them.

