Exclusive: Tushar Pandey bags Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti

Tushar Pandey, the talented actor, who has entertained audiences with his exceptional work in projects like Pink, Hum Chaar, Chhichhore, Titu Ambani, and Lost, has bagged a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Tushar will be seen in Jio Studios’ upcoming series titled ‘Laal Batti’, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha.

The series will see Nana Patekar making his OTT debut. According to the reports, the series is set in the 1990s, in which Nana will be seen as a lawyer turned politician, and Sanjay will be his close associate. The series also features Sanjay Kapoor. We earlier exclusively reported about Sheen Dass being roped in for the project.

Jio Studios has unveiled a huge slate of films and streaming shows at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The film lineup includes Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan); Shahid Kapoor vehicle Bloody Daddy, and Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan. Bhul Chuk Maaf, Untitled, Stree 2 , Section 84, Hisaab Barabar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, BlackOut, Mumbaikar, The Storyteller , Dhoom Dhaam, Empire are other high-profiler titles with major Indian talent attached.

On the web series side is Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon, Ashutosh Rana); Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela); Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul); Bajao (Rapper Raftaar); The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi), Doctors (Sharad Kelkar); and A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh, Angad Bedi).

