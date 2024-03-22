Exclusive: Varun Sood and Danish Sood roped in for Amazon miniTV’s Naam Namak Nishan

Amazon miniTV is a free video streaming service available on Amazon’s shopping app and on Fire TV, provides high quality entertainment, which you can watch anytime, anywhere. Amazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech. These include popular titles like Hunter, The Haunting, Physics Wallah, Rafta Rafta, Case Toh Banta Hai, Sixer, Gray, Ishq Express, Udan Patolas, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Crushed, Gupt Gyaan, Uljhe Hue, Clean, Sorry Bhaisaab, Adulting, Shimmy, Transistor, Tech with Rajiv Makhni among others.

As per reports in media, the platform is gearing up for a web show Naam Namak Nishan produced by Juggernaut Productions. Karan Vohra and Shivangi Khedkar are part of the series which is based on Indian Army.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively learnt that the talented actors Varun Sood and Danish Sood have been roped in for above mentioned project. Varun was part of projects like Ragini MMS Returns, Karmma Calling and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He will be also seen in Prime Video’s upcoming project Call Me Bae. Meanwhile, Danish rose to fame with his work in Gulmohar, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Hostages.

