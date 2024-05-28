Exclusive: Yukti Kapoor to play the titular role in Hari Om’s mythological, Maa Lakshmi

Versatile actress Yukti Kapoor who is known for her portrayal in the mythological presentation, Siya Ke Ram, and in the message-provoking show Maddam Sir, will make a comeback with yet another enterprising role. She has chosen to be a part of the mythological genre for her next big project. She will play the titular role in the mythological series, Maa Lakshmi for Vibhu Agarwal’s upcoming mythological platform, Hari Om.

As we know, Hari Om will be the new game-changing OTT platform, solely dedicated to mythological presentations. Recently, the announcement was made for the OTT platform, Hari Om, as India’s first dedicated mythological platform, a concept never explored previously anywhere across the globe.

It was announced that the app will showcase an eclectic and massive line-up of more than 20 epic untold stories and many more, including, “Shri Tirupati Balaji”, “Mata Saraswati”, “Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu”, “Jai Jagannath”, “Kaikeyi Ke Ram”, “Maa Lakshmi” and “Navgrah”.

We now hear of Yukti, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Keh Doon Tumhein, playing the role of Mata Lakshmi in the series.

