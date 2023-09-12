Digital | News

Bollywood celebrities namely Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandana, Sidharth Malhotra have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful presidency of G20 and the recent G20 Summit in Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations to Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future”

Akshay Kumar posted “One Earth, One Family, One future. What a splendid way to mark a historic #G20Summit. Bharat’s leadership has proved that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is the reality of the new world order. As proud Indians, we hold our heads high today. Thank you Modi ji… thanks everyone who made us feel on top of the world. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

While Ajay Devgn mentioned, “Kudos to each and everyone involved in making the G20 summit a success, especially our honourable prime minister Narendra Modi ji. Your leadership was and will be an essential part of bringing the message of One Earth, One Family, One Future together”

Ranveer Singh wrote: “Heartiest congratulations to our Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji for hosting a triumphant G20 Summit, uniting nations for a brighter future! One Earth. One Family. One Future”

Aliaa Bhatt Tweet: “One Earth. One Family. One Future A historic moment for India… Congratulations to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji for successfully hosting the G20 Summit. Such a proud moment to witness this monumental event that fosters unity between nations and bridges alliances for a better future. This summit is a testament to our country’s leadership on the global stage!”

While the others Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandana, Sidharth Malhotra also hailed PM Modi on Instagram Stories. Check the post below!

The recent summit, hosted under India’s presidency of the G20, was attended by heads of state and delegates from across the world. The event, for which the city was decked up over days, was held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which translates to One Earth One Family One Future.