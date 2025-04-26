Garima Chaurasia On Two-Month Bed Rest After Knee Injury Says, “Nazar Is Real”

Garima Chaurasia is an Indian actress and model who has appeared in several music videos and projects. She is also a content creator who creates content on lifestyle, fashion, and travel. She often shares updates about her life, and this time, she shared a health update. On her social media, Garima shared a bunch of photos showcasing her attempt to learn snowboarding, which turned into a tragedy when she injured her knee.

With her post, Garima revealed that this year, she decided to learn new skills and explore. In pursuit of that, she went to Solang Valley in Himachal Pradesh to learn snowboarding. However, she injured her knees massively on the third day, which led to complete bed rest. The actress has been on bed rest for two months now, and informing about her recovery, the actress shared about her struggles and more.

The actress expressed her feelings and how the injury hit her hard: “From constantly being on the move, creating, shooting, living in my rhythm… to suddenly doing nothing at all. Just before this, I was traveling back-to-back, barely home, always on the go. And you know what? I truly believe nazar is real because from being everywhere, I suddenly found myself stuck at home for 2 whole months-it really hit hard.”

Garima also added that this injury took a toll on her physical health and mental health. She emphasizes that it has been hard for her not to be able to do anything and see others continuing their work. She also missed shooting, working, and showing up to her fans.

Lastly, Garima thanked her fans, followers, and friends and revealed that she finally can walk on her own legs after two months of struggle. She is positive and wishes to recover fully soon: “Thank you to the people who checked in, and even to those who didn’t know but still stuck around. I’m finally starting to feel better, and I can’t wait to slowly come back-stronger, more grounded, and even more grateful. This time off reminded me how much I love what I do-and I promise, I’ll be back super soon. Now I’m at least able to WALK.”