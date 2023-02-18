A Tease into the world of Heeramandi

Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi 💫

Coming soon! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cuWbi1RRVb — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) February 18, 2023

One glance, one gesture and one command is all the women of #Heeramandi need to steal our hearts. Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/x7HbN8Vujo — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 18, 2023

What happens when an entertainment industry leader and creative visionary come together? The answer, a conversation like no other.

Netflix’s Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and the award-winning Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali came together in Mumbai to exchange insights on the expanding world of Indian and global storytelling, how variety and diversity in stories was evolving audiences’ tastes and its impact on viewing habits worldwide. During the sit down, the two discussed the innovative formats, creative collaborations and the need to nurture creativity.

The pair indulged in their shared love for films and series, the global scale of their vision, and discussed their ambition to continue creating memorable entertainment that stays with people long after they’ve experienced it. They gave us a peek into their own all time favourite stories and inspiration that guided their lives. The conversation on creativity ended with the exclusive and much-awaited glimpse of what’s to come from Bhansali’s first global drama series, Heeramandi. The exquisite look of key characters, played by the incredibly talented, all-star cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh was revealed.

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. A mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans), Heeramandi promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India. Like all of the auteur’s creations, Heeramandi will have unique compositions and music that linger with the audience, just like his stories.

Auteur director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “Creative freedom and experimenting with new concepts are crucial to make lasting, memorable stories that transport audiences to new worlds. Netflix has been at the forefront of partnering with storytellers in creating breakthrough, iconic stories that have stood the test of time.”

In praise of Bhansali’s vision, Sarandos said, “At Netflix, we take pride in partnering with the best creators from around the world. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to collaborate with him.”

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? How exciting does the poster and promo look to you all? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com