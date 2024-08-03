Inspector Nalinikanta Returns in Second Season, Promising More Thrills and Mystery

In the first season, Nalinikanta solved a high-profile murder case in the city of Kolkata. Now, he returns to tackle a new mystery in the hills of North Bengal.

After the overwhelming response to the first season, Inspector Nalinikanta is back with the second season, directed by Soumik Chatterjee. The new season, set in a new location and introducing new characters, promises more thrills and mystery. Nalinikanta is on a mission to solve a murder case in a farmhouse on the outskirts of Kolkata, with the wealthy merchant and social worker who owns the farmhouse as the prime suspect.

Rajatava Dutta, who plays the titular character, is excited to return as Nalinikanta, a loving and law-abiding person who is not a supercop but a defender of justice. The series also stars Amrita Chattopadhyay, Suprabhat Das, Chhandak Chowdhury, Raja Chattopadhyay, Manas Mukhopadhyay, Madhumita Sengupta, and Debadrita in important roles.

Rudra wrote the story and screenplay, and Kausthav Sarkar edited the series. The second season is set in the hills of North Bengal’s Duars, where Nalinikanta and his wife Parma go to solve the mystery of the farmhouse murder. They are joined by local police station sub-inspector Junior Shakya, and together, they try to unravel the mystery.

Director Soumik Chatterjee says that Inspector Nalinikanta’s character is one of the closest people he has ever created, and both the audience and actors love his characteristic features. The second season promises to be more exciting, with Nalinikanta solving a new mystery in a new location.

The first season of Inspector Nalinikanta received a great response from the audience, and the second season is expected to be just as thrilling. With its unique blend of mystery, suspense, and humor, Inspector Nalinikanta is a must-watch for genre fans. The series stands out with its engaging storyline, well-developed characters, and picturesque locations. So, get ready to join Nalinikanta on his new adventure as he solves the mystery of the farmhouse murder.