Review Bibhishon on Zee5: Raja Chanda Weaves A Must-Watch Gritty Tale

Bibhishon, encompassed within seven episodes, tells a tale of betrayal at its finest. Spiralling around a story that is set in Birbhum, it captures every nuance of the setting. The series blasts you with a murder. Your spine tingles as you move forward with Soham Majumdar as Sub-Inspector Bidhan Sen in the series. Who investigates the murders that are linked to someone whom Bidhan trusted?

Betrayal conforms as a turning point here. There is a turning point in every case that Bidhan investigates. Trust is fragile in his world, and when it breaks, it often leads to more than just emotional pain; it fuels the very crimes he’s trying to solve.

Raja Chanda crafts Bibhishon with a striking sense of purpose, guiding this psychological thriller with precision. His direction is both assured and immersive, allowing the story to unfold with quiet intensity rather than spectacle. Chanda builds tension not through obvious cues but through mood, nuance, and the emotional weight of his characters. There’s a quiet confidence in how he handles the darker themes, never overplaying the drama yet ensuring it resonates deeply.

The pacing is deliberate, the atmosphere layered, and every scene feels anchored in something real. It’s a bold shift in tone from his earlier work, and one that firmly establishes him as a storyteller capable of much more than just mainstream entertainment.

Bibhishon brings together a compelling ensemble cast led by Soham Majumdar and Debchandrima Singha Roy, with Amit Saha delivering a memorable performance as Chidam Tudu. The film is further enriched by the presence of talented actors, including Debopriyo Mukherjee, Katha Nandi, Sanjib Sarkar, Pradip Dhar, Subrata Guha Roy, Aloke Sanyal, and Arpita De, each contributing meaningfully to the film’s layered narrative.

The story, penned by Prameet A Ghosh, offers a fresh perspective with emotional depth and social relevance, resonating with contemporary themes while rooted in local textures. Rathijit Bhattacharjee’s background score subtly elevates the storytelling, creating an immersive atmosphere without overwhelming the scenes. The editing, handled deftly by MD Kalam, ensures a crisp pace and smooth transitions, keeping viewers engaged throughout. Creative Producer Moumita Chatterjee’s involvement is also evident in the film’s coherent tone and visual consistency. Together, the team crafts a cinematic experience that is not only thoughtful but also emotionally stirring, marking Bibhishon as a noteworthy addition to regional cinema.

Let’s put it out like this: Bibhishon is more of a human story than anything else. A refreshing narrative in Bangla entertainment, that calls for a must-watch.

Bibhishon is currently streaming on ZEE5.

IWMBuzz rates it 4.5 stars.