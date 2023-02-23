Maanvi Gagroo, the talented actress, tied the knot with comedian Varun Kumar on February 23 in the presence of their close friends and family members. Maanvi took to her official Instagram account to share several wedding pictures with her fans and followers.

Maanvi also penned a sweet note along with their dreamy pictures. While bride Maanvi looked stunning in a red saree, Varun opted for an off-white sherwani. She captioned her post: “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi”