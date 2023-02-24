Popular actress Maanvi Gagroo and comedian Kumar Varun hosted a party for their friends from the industry. Celebrities such as Sayani Gupta, Bani J joined, Patralekhaa, Sriti Jha, Comedian Zakir Khan, and Rasika Dugal attended the party.

For the wedding party, the bride was seen in a bright pink lehenga and a heavy necklace. Kumar Varun wore a black suit. The couple posed for paparazzi stationed at the party venue before joining the guests. Maanvi’s parents and Kumar Varun’s mom were also pictured at the bash.

Sayani wore a grey lehenga with a blue blouse, and Bani wore an orange floral saree. Rasika wore a grey gown, while Patralekha wore a black dress. Actor Gajraj Rao was there to bless the newlyweds. Actor Sunny Hinduja was also spotted in a casual shirt and sneakers look.

On Thursday, Maanvi and Kumar Varun shared their wedding photos on Instagram as they announced their marriage. They tied the knot at an intimate ceremony that was attended only by their close friends and family.

