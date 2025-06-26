The Rise and Rise of RajKummar Rao

Bollywood hurls with legacy and lineage. And there, RajKummar Rao’s journey feels like an emergence itself. His presence is a powerful reminder that talent, when nurtured with relentless hard work, can rewrite the rules of the game.

His story began not with a red carpet but with a camera rolling on a modest set in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010). The role was small, fleeting even, but something about his presence lingered. We saw him fully in character. It was this firm and calm authenticity that caught the attention of filmmakers and audiences alike. For a young man with no Bollywood surname, it was the crack in the door that got him to rise higher.

The turning point came in 2013 with Kai Po Che!, where RajKummar played Govind, a man trying to hold things together as life fell apart around him. The performance was restrained, real, and deeply human. Later, Shahid changed everything. The National Award says it all.

And from there, he never looked back.

What’s remarkable about RajKummar is not just his range, but his curiosity. He, as an actor, transforms. Whether it’s the understated civil servant in Newton, the awkward lover in Bareilly Ki Barfi, or the sweet, terrified tailor in Stree, he brings something undeniably human to each role.

His recent performances in Srikanth and Mr & Mrs Mahi show a man still stretching his boundaries. There’s a quiet fire in him, a refusal to coast, even with success.

Next the star is all set to breathe fire in Maalik, a stylish action entertainer. A must watch in theaters.

Furthermore, as he prepares to play cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly, RajKummar is facing perhaps his biggest challenge yet. He’s learning Bengali (thanks, in part, to his wife Patralekhaa), studying Ganguly’s mannerisms, and diving into the mindset of a man who, like him, changed the game.

If there’s one thing RajKummar Rao has taught us, it’s that the best journeys are the ones taken with heart and performed with composure. In a world going gaga over overnight fame and extravagant vanity, RajKummar’s rise is an embodied triumph. Fair to say that he has tailed a story of persistence, humility, and the kind of talent that doesn’t shout, but shines.

From FTII to being a fabulous entertainer, we wish Mr Rao many more success stories in years to come.