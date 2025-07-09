Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Are Expecting Their First Child; Couple Shares Heartfelt Announcement

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who are called the cutest couple of Bollywood, are now going to start a new life. Both of them have recently given the good news of the arrival of their first child through a beautiful post on social media.

In this post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, a simple but very cute card is seen, on which it is written, “Baby on the way – Patralekhaa & Rajkummar.” He captioned this post “Elated”, that is, he is very happy about this new beginning.

The pair of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha is highly appreciated by the fans and the film industry. The two got married in Chandigarh on 15 November 2021 after dating each other for a long time. Now, after three years of marriage, both are going to become parents, which has also created a wave of happiness among their fans.

As soon as this post came out, Bollywood celebs started showering congratulations. Many stars including Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi and Sonam Kapoor commented and congratulated him. Farah Khan wrote, “Finally the news is out!! I was hiding it for so long… Many congratulations!” At the same time, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “So happy for you both my dear friends.”

Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen in his upcoming film ‘Maalik’. It is a crime drama thriller film, which is going to be released in theatres on 11 July 2025. In this film, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the role of a gangster ‘Malik’. Along with him, actors like Manushi Chillar, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire and Satish Badal are also in lead roles in the film.

Patralekhaa was last seen in Anand Mahadevan’s biopic drama film ‘Phule’, in which Darsheel Safari, Pratik Gandhi and Vinay Pathak were also seen with her.

Rajkumar Rao is known for his excellent acting in films like ‘Shahid’, ‘Newton’, ‘Ludo’ and ‘Queen’. He also won the National Award for the 2012 film ‘Shahid’.

Now fans are wishing him all the best for this new phase.