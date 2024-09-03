Digital | News

In an upcoming Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 episode, Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat will share their remarkable stories, captivating the audience’s hearts and host Amitabh Bachchan.

Manu Bhaker, India’s renowned sport shooter and Olympic medalist, reflected on her eight-year journey and revealed how she cherishes memories of her medal-winning moments within eight seconds. Her words moved the audience, and Amitabh Bachchan praised her, saying, “You have won the hearts of every Indian.”

Bhaker’s impressive achievements include two bronze medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. She made history as the first female Indian shooter to secure an Olympic medal in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event and later earned another bronze in the mixed 10-meter air pistol team event.

Bhaker will be joined on the show by Aman Sehrawat, India’s youngest Olympic medalist and freestyle wrestler. Sehrawat won a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and has secured gold medals at various international championships, including the U17 Asian Championships, U17 World Championships, U23 Asian Championships, U23 World Championships, and the Asian Wrestling Championships.

As the audience and Amitabh Bachchan applauded their achievements, Bhaker and Sehrawat received a standing ovation. The episode concluded with a patriotic note, as Bhaker exclaimed, “Bharat Mata ki Jay.”

The upcoming episode of KBC 16 promises to be an inspiring tribute to India’s sporting talents. Witness the remarkable stories of Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat.

Sony TV shared the promo on Instagram, generating excitement among fans. The episode will air soon and showcase the triumphs of these young sports personalities.

Amitabh Bachchan’s praise and the audience’s admiration reflect the nation’s pride in Bhaker and Sehrawat’s accomplishments. Their presence on KBC 16 is a testament to the show’s commitment to celebrating India’s achievers.