May the 4th Be With You: As we celebrate ‘Star Wars’ Day; here’s a list of shows to binge on

Hey there, sci-fi fans! With the upcoming release of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘May The 4th Be With You’ rolling today, it’s the perfect time to revisit some popular sci-fi shows and audio series on OTT platforms. From the classic Star Wars to other cool sci-fi adventures, we’ve compiled a list of binge-worthy picks that will take you on thrilling journeys through space and time. So, whether you’re a die-hard Jedi or simply love a good intergalactic adventure, get ready to escape into the galaxy of science fiction! From epic space battles to mind-bending alternate realities, these shows are sure to keep you entertained for light years.

Here’s a list of the top five sci-fi shows and audio series on OTT platforms that you shouldn’t miss out on:

Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope

Streaming on – Disney+ Hotstar

A young farmer named Luke, accompanied by wise Obi-Wan, smuggler Han Solo, and droids R2-D2 and C-3PO, embarks on a daring mission to rescue Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader. Their journey spans galaxies as they carry vital plans to challenge the oppressive Empire and its formidable weapon. Along the way, they encounter fierce battles, encounter strange creatures, and Luke discovers the power of the Force, weaving a heroic saga of good pitted against evil in a distant galaxy.

My Love From Another Star

Streaming on – Netflix

Do Min-joon is an alien who landed on Earth in 1609 during the Joseon Dynasty. He saves a girl named Seo Yi-hwa from falling off a cliff misses his return trip to his home planet and is stranded on Earth for the next four centuries. Written by Park Ji-eun and directed by Jang Tae-yoo, produced by Choi Moon-suk and Moon Bo-mi, it stars Jun Ji-hyun, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Hae-jin, Yoo In-na, Shin Sung-rok, and Ahn Jae-hyun.

The Mandalorian

Streaming on – Disney+ Hotstar

The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter operating in the outer reaches of the galaxy. Tasked by Imperial remnants to retrieve Grogu, a young child, Din instead chooses to protect him. Together, they embark on a quest to find Grogu’s kin while evading Moff Gideon, who seeks to exploit Grogu’s Force abilities. Their journey eventually takes them to Mandalore, where Din seeks redemption for breaking his code by revealing his face.

Moonfall

The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda “Jo” Fowler teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity. Directed, co-written and co-produced by Roland Emmerich, Moonfall stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley.

Number Zero

Audio streaming on – Pocket FM

Vipin only travels between planets. However, when he decides to investigate Earth this time, things change! Even though Vipin intended to keep his visit to Earth a secret, these kinds of things are difficult to conceal, don’t they? What occurs when Vipin touches down on Earth? Will he make it in the world of humans? What issues will he face? To find out, tune in to Number Zero exclusively on Pocket FM.